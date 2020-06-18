ISADOR KRANZEL
KRANZEL
ISADOR
On June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Myra (nee Katz); Loving father of Jerome (Rian Berger) Kranzel and Sharon (Michael) Hoffberg; Dear brother of Frances (Lawrence) Chelder; Devoted grandfather of Eli Hoffberg, Jacob Hoffberg, Alexander Kranzel and Jenavieve Kranzel. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet St., Phila., PA 19119.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
