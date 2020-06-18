ISADOR KRANZEL
KRANZEL
ISADOR
On June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Myra (nee Katz); Loving father of Jerome (Rian Berger) Kranzel and Sharon (Michael) Hoffberg; Dear brother of Frances (Lawrence) Chelder; Devoted grandfather of Eli Hoffberg, Jacob Hoffberg, Alexander Kranzel and Jenavieve Kranzel. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet St., Phila., PA 19119.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
June 18, 2020
Buddy will be sadly missed by our entire Kranzel/Krenzel clan. He was our best family leader and we always were able to rely on him in any situation. May he rest in peace and our deepest sympathies go out to Myra, and all of the children. With deep sadness, Julia Krenzel and Cliff Levine
Julia Krenzel and Cliff Levine
Family
