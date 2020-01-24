Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Congregation Beth El-Ner Tamid
715 Paxon Hollow Rd
Broomall, PA
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
the home of Ken and Amy Goldstein
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
the home of Ken and Amy Goldstein
ISADORE "IZZY" SENDEROFF

SENDEROFF
ISADORE "IZZY"


January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Senderoff. He is survived by his life partner of 27 years, Ida Goldstein. Loving father of Eric Senderoff, Richard Senderoff, and the late Brenda Senderoff. Adoring grandfather of Shara Senderoff, Andrea Senderoff (Patrick Reilly), Dr. Dana Senderoff Berger (Dr. Michael Berger), Jessica Goldstein, Matthew Goldstein, Kira Rapp, and Cooper Rapp. Dear brother of Sara Tichauer (Howard). Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday at 1 P.M. precisely at Congregation Beth El-Ner Tamid, 715 Paxon Hollow Rd., Broomall 19008. Interment Mt. Sharon Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Shiva to be observed at the home of Ken and Amy Goldstein Sunday 7 P.M. and Monday 6 P.M. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to AACR, 615 Chestnut St., Phila. 19106 or , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa 19106.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020
