|
|
PASQUINI
ITALO A.
On February 17, 2020, of South Philadelphia. Age 98. Beloved husband of the late Michelina (nee Pedicone). Devoted father of Amedeo Pasquini (Marianne), Joseph Pasquini (Carmel), Maryann Cascio (Salvatore) and Armand Pasquini (Angela). Loving grandpop of 11 and great-grandpop of 16. Dear brother of Yolanda, Angelina, Rita, Lucy, Helen, Josephine, Marie and the late Enrico and Armand. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Pasquini proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
There will be a Viewing from 8:45 to 10:45 A.M., Saturday morning at Christ the King RC Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in Church. Ent. Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Pasquini's memory to , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Family and friends may share memories at
GardnerFuneralHome.comArrangements under the direction of
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME Runnemede & Bellmawr
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020