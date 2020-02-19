Home

Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
ITALO PASQUINI
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the King RC Church
200 Windsor Avenue
Haddonfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King RC Church
200 Windsor Avenue
Haddonfield, IL
ITALO A. PASQUINI

ITALO A. PASQUINI Notice
PASQUINI
ITALO A.


On February 17, 2020, of South Philadelphia. Age 98. Beloved husband of the late Michelina (nee Pedicone). Devoted father of Amedeo Pasquini (Marianne), Joseph Pasquini (Carmel), Maryann Cascio (Salvatore) and Armand Pasquini (Angela). Loving grandpop of 11 and great-grandpop of 16. Dear brother of Yolanda, Angelina, Rita, Lucy, Helen, Josephine, Marie and the late Enrico and Armand. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Pasquini proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
There will be a Viewing from 8:45 to 10:45 A.M., Saturday morning at Christ the King RC Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in Church. Ent. Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Pasquini's memory to , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
