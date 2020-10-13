ITKA FRAJMAN ZYGMUNTOWICZ

Passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Ciechanow, Poland, Itka is a survivor of Auschwitz who shared her powerful testimony with thousands of middle, high school and college students. She is the author of a memoir "Remember, My Child" and two books of poetry (available on Amazon), as well as a featured witness with the USC-Shoah Foundation. She has inspired people from all walks of life with her message of love, courage and forgiveness. Wife of the late Rachmil Zygmuntowicz. Mother of Erland, Jerry, Sam and Michael (dec.), grandmother of Ezra (dec.), Eli, Eliza, Will, Raphael and Isaac and great-grandmother of Ryland and Alta Zygmuntowicz. Private services will be held due to Covid on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center, 8339 Old York Road, Suite 203/205, Elkins Park, PA 19027, hamec.org
