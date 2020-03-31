|
passed away on March 27, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Ellena Kapp (nee Finuoli); loving father of Gina Castagna (Vince), Anthony Klemens and Marie Klemens; cherished grandfather of Gia and Anthony Castagna. He is also survived by his sisters, Emillia Panassow and Mary Chesterton. Ivan was an avid animal lover. He enjoyed cooking, barbecuing and listening to Elvis Presley's music. He adored spending time with his grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Ivan's Life Celebration Friday, April 3rd, beginning at 10 A.M., followed by his Memorial Service, 11 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ivan's memory to ACCT Philly, 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., Phila. PA 19140 or at www.acctphilly .org would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020