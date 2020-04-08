|
|
POPKIN
IVAN MURRAY
Age 80, passed away peacefully at the hospital in Vail, CO on Sunday, March 29, 2020 with his loving wife, Susan Alexander Popkin, by his side. In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, Ivan is survived by his adored and adoring family: daughters Nancy (Mark Stanback) Popkin and Debby (Richard) Amsellem and grandchildren Gray Stanback, Sylvie Stanback, Lauren Amsellem and Alec Amsellem. He was predeceased by his courageous and cherished daughter Emily. He was also predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Clarissa Popkin and his loving sister, Joan Popkin (Robert) Goldenberg. Ivan was dearly loved by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and the favorite uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
Ivan, a resident of Elkins Park, was a graduate of Cheltenham High School and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. His was the Vice President of Penn Jersey Auto Stores and then was a partner of GP Development, with Robert Goldenberg. Ivan was a long-time member of Philmont Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf and tennis. An avid fly fisherman, a passion he shared with his wife, Ivan was a member of the Brodheads Forest and Stream Association. The years he and Sue spent on the stream at Brodheads were among his most treasured times. As a dedicated volunteer with the US Small Business Corps of Retired Executives (S.C.O.R.E.), Ivan loved helping others find success in their business endeavors. He was also a member of Kol Ami synagogue.
Ivan's daughters described their dad as "a real doer. He was never someone to sit on the sidelines and watch life happen. In fact, he was the person that made life happen. Having Ivan Popkin as a father was like winning the trifecta at Churchill Downs." They said that their father was easy to talk to and a fun-loving person who never said "no" to a challenge. This was most evident in how he helped his dear Emily manage to live independently despite her MS. His grandson, Gray Stanback, said that he considered him not only his grandfather but also a friend who lightened the mood of any conversation he joined.
Ivan loved his family and many friends and they loved him back. He loved bringing joy into the lives of other people. His death will leave a hole in their lives.
The family requests that donations in Ivan's memory be made to Vail Health Spirit of Survival Fund, PO Box 1529, Vail CO 81658.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020