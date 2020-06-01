J. BETTY (Smith) YOUNG
1939 - 2020
YOUNG
J. BETTY (nee Smith)
Born on January 27, 1939. Age 81, of Philadelphia, passed away April 26, 2020. Betty Jean was the oldest of 6 children of the late James and Bessie (Lane) Smith. Betty is survived by her Son James (Anita); sister, Sylvia. She is also survived by her 3 grand-children: Shanda (George); Khayla and Julian; and 3 great grandchildren: Sania, Jayden and Joshua; and many other loving family, neighbors and friends. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
