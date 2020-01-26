|
JACKSON
THE REV. J. CALVIN K.
A Presbyterian pastor known for his bright spirit, keen intellect and inspiring sermons delivered during 40 years of ministry, died at 91 on January 7, 2020 in Delray Beach, FL. He led prominent churches in Baltimore, MD; Cincinnati, OH; and Basking Ridge, NJ.
The son of Jean and Rev. Ellsworth Jackson Sr. (pastor of Market Square Presbyterian Church in Germantown), Cal graduated from Central High in 1946 and UPenn in 1950 before attending Princeton Seminary. Rev. Jackson was regarded as a powerful preacher who helped his congregations grasp the heart of the gospel and lead lives animated by the hope, love and peace of Christ.
A Memorial Service will be held on Feb. 1st at 11:00 A.M. at Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in NJ. (www.brpc.org). To honor Rev. Jackson you can donate to: Matthew 25 Initiative of the Presbyterian Mission
(www.presbyterianmission.org/ministries/matthew-25/;.)
dedicated to supporting vitality of churches, promoting racial reconciliation, and addressing poverty - all priorities in his ministry.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020