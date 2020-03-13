|
MURRAY
J. JOSEPH
March 11, 2020, of Wynnewood and former longtime resident of Ardmore, PA. Beloved husband of Nancy C. Murray (nee Spinosi). Devoted father of Cecilia Susan Murray, Anthony Joseph Murray (Janine) and the late John Joseph Murray (Ann) and Kenneth Anthony Murray. Loving "Pop" of Brendan, Kevin, John, Finnegan, Tynan and Declan. Dear brother of Jane Porter and the late Dorothy Berry. Relatives and friends are invited on Tues. March 17th to a Viewing at 9 A.M. with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Colman Church, Lancaster Ave. and Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA. Int. St. Dominic Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020