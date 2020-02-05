|
|
DAVISON
J. RUSSELL "RUSTY", III
Age 37, of Wayne, PA, on February 2, 2020. Beloved son of John R. Davison, Jr. and Diane S. Davison (nee Stentaford). Loving brother of Nicole Godinho (Steve) and Tasha Carney (Matt). Also survived by his nieces and nephews Ellyson and Mia Godinho and Sawyer, Chase and Tucker Carney. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday 10:00-11:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Interment Washington Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020