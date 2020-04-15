|
JUDGE
THOMAS J. SR.
91, of Briarcliffe, PA passed away April 11, 2020. Tom was predeceased by the love of his world Catherine (Dowd), his wife of 63 years, Tom is survived by 5 children, Thomas (Suzanne), Robert (Donna), William (Kathleen), Catherine (Matt) Cardillo, Donna (Richard) Tutak, his sister Catherine McDermott, 12 grand-children, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Our Lady of Fatima Parish or the organization of your choice. Due to the current situation, services are private, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arr.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020