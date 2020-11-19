72, of Bensalem, passed away suddenly on November 17th, 2020. Better known as Poppy, Jackie Poo, or Jumpin' Jack Flash, he is survived by his best friend and wife of 40 years, Mary, his children Doree Martin (Chris), Maria Shurdich (Danny), Lisa DeSimone, and Gino DeSimone. Poppy will be greatly missed by his ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and his sisters Annette (Bob), Ronnie (John), and Lynnie (Steve). Most importantly, he will be missed by his best furry friend, 'the baby', Willy. As a Vietnam Army Veteran, Poppy somehow earned a good conduct medal, still trying to figure out that one, and he was a sharp shooter on his M-14. Poppy had a strong love for this great country, and as many may know, passionate political views. Poppy had a lifelong career in the automotive industry, owning MasterCraft Collision Center for many years before retiring. Although he never really retired, still always dabbling in car sales. Poppy had a love for cooking. How 'bout his wings? Poppy and Ammie loved a good Doo-Wop show. He was your local groupie/celebrity, always front and center. He loved to 'plunk' around on his computer, but how long until he was back in Facebook jail, or resurrected as his alter ego, Jack B. Nimble. You could often catch him at the head of his kitchen table with a glass of red wine filled with ice cubes to the tippy top, stirring it with his finger and Doo-Wop blaring throughout his home. To know him was to love him (for him). We will carry him in our hearts (and our purses) forever. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation, Saturday from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Service at 11 A.M. The Service may be viewed via livestream, please visit Tomlinsonfh.com
for further details. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be made to DAV
– Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME