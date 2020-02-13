|
TINKLER
JACK D.
Of Haverford, PA died peace-fully on Feb. 5th, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Pleasants Tinkler, and devoted father of Marcia Bloom and Tammy Tinkler (Miles MacKenzie); also survived by his granddaughter, Melanie Bloom, and his sister, Jill Larson (Bob). His Memorial Service will be held on Friday Feb. 21st. at 11 A.M. in St. George's Episcopal Church, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the above mentioned Church for organ upgrades and repairs.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020