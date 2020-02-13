Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
1 W. Ardmore Ave
Ardmore, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK TINKLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK D. TINKLER


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK D. TINKLER Notice
TINKLER
JACK D.
Of Haverford, PA died peace-fully on Feb. 5th, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Pleasants Tinkler, and devoted father of Marcia Bloom and Tammy Tinkler (Miles MacKenzie); also survived by his granddaughter, Melanie Bloom, and his sister, Jill Larson (Bob). His Memorial Service will be held on Friday Feb. 21st. at 11 A.M. in St. George's Episcopal Church, 1 W. Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the above mentioned Church for organ upgrades and repairs.

CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -