JACK (JACOB) DUBIS
1931 - 2020
On September 23, 2020 of Margate NJ, previously of Philadelphia, PA. Survived by his wife and best friend Lois (Koch) with whom he shared 41 wonderful years. Loving father of Sara Henkin, Michele (Jack) Bloom, Beth (Stuart) Grossman, Ilene Diamond (Chuck Marcus). Adored Pop-Pop of Michael (Amy) Henkin, Jamie (Josh) Samolewicz, Todd (Marta) Bloom, Bryon (Anna) Bloom, Samantha Diamond and Chloe Diamond. Also survived by the light of his eyes, great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alden, Jacob, Isabella, Hazel, Olivia, Cassidy, Sawyer, Amelia and Kathleen; and by his sister Blanche Loux. As a young man he had a fierce work ethic, holding multiple jobs to support his growing family. He went on to become a successful businessman covering the Mid-Atlantic States owning his own generic pharmaceutical sales agency. He was very philanthropic and a member of many organizations, including Past President of Brith Sholom Lodge, Avoda, Jewish War Veterans and a member of Shirat Hayam Synagogue. He was preceded in death by his loving first wife Janet (Eplan), brother Ed Dubis, sister Betty Lertzman, son-in-law Ronald (Chick) Henkin and granddaughter Jodee Henkin. Our heartfelt thanks to Jack's aides Charles and Domingo, who made life easier for him. Funeral Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Avoda, PO Box 3120, Margate NJ 08402 or Shirat Hayam, 700 N Swarthmore Ave, Ventnor NJ 08406, or a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
September 24, 2020
Dear Lois. With our most sincere sympathy on Jacks passing. Thinking of you and your family.
Joyce and david schwartz
