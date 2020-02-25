Home

Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved husband to Mary E. (nee Welch). Devoted father of Jonathan Greenberg (Victoria) and Nina Greenberg. Loving grandfather of Eli Mueller and Talia Mueller.
Jack received a B.S. degree in Animal Husbandry from Delaware Valley College in 1950. Following college, he spent time running his family's chicken farm in Lakewood, NJ and then worked as a pharmaceutical representative for 32 yrs. Jack's skills, creative hobbies and love of nature knew no bounds. He was a volunteer at Historic for 25 years. Contributions to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 in Jack's memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
