GREENBERG
JACK
Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved husband to Mary E. (nee Welch). Devoted father of Jonathan Greenberg (Victoria) and Nina Greenberg. Loving grandfather of Eli Mueller and Talia Mueller.
Jack received a B.S. degree in Animal Husbandry from Delaware Valley College in 1950. Following college, he spent time running his family's chicken farm in Lakewood, NJ and then worked as a pharmaceutical representative for 32 yrs. Jack's skills, creative hobbies and love of nature knew no bounds. He was a volunteer at Historic for 25 years. Contributions to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 in Jack's memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020