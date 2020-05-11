HILIBRAND

JACK

May 9 of Voorhees, NJ peacefully at age 89. Devoted husband of Thelma, father of Lawrence, Deborah Levenson, and Alan, he is survived by five grandchildren and one great grandchild. After receiving a PhD in Electrical Engineering at MIT, he enjoyed a long career at RCA and GE, and was awarded patents for integrated circuit design. His example will continue to inspire those he touched.PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS

Cherry Hill, NJ



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store