JACK LIPSHUTZ

LIPSHUTZ
JACK
June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra. Loving father of Sharon (Gary) Lyman, Lorrie (Randy) Craley and Richard (Marianne) Lipshutz. Also survived by 7 grand-children and 6 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment King David Mem. Pk. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Ste. 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.