|
|
SIMON
JACK S.
Formerly of Wynnewood, PA, passed away January 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents, Barry Simon and Mary Higgins; his dear brother, Joe Simon; step-sister, Julie Rose (Bill); maternal grandmother, Margaret "Pat" Higgins; paternal grandmother, Henrietta Simon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He touched the lives of many friends and colleagues. He is sorely missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., to be followed by a Celebration of Jack's Life at 11 A.M.,, both at THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Caron Foundation, Attn: Caron Development Office, 243 N. Galen Hill Road, Wernersville, PA 19565
(https://www.caron.org/give-to-caron/donate-to-caron), or
Settlement Music School, 4910 Wynnefield Ave., Phila. PA 19131 (https://settlementmusic. org/give-now/) or a
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020