ALBERT
JACK W.
Age 89, of Buckingham, on Jan. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Dolores Albert; father of Diane Albert, Lynne Albert (Jim Truemper) and David Albert (Denise); grandfather of Alexa; and brother of Robert Albert (Millie). Jack was a cabinet-maker and had his own business for more than 50 years. He was well known and respected throughout the tri-county. He was an avid collector of model trains, taking pleasure in creating a two-tier layout and comprehensive collection. Jack served our country with the US Navy on the USS White Marsh LSD 8 (Dock Landing Ship). Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M., followed by his Memorial Service at 11 A.M., at Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, 1856 Forest Grove Rd., Forest Grove, PA 18922. Int. private.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020