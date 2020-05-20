JACQUELINE ANNE (Hauser) TUCKER
On May 16, 2020; formerly of Overbrook Farms, Phila., PA. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Louis P. Tucker, parents Anna (Fluehr) and Harry F. Hauser, Sr.; loving mother of Jan (Brian) Mulligan, Susan Tucker (Ron Monaco), Maria B. Tucker, Christina Tucker (Alan) Mullavey, Virginia F. Tucker and Barbara J. Tucker; devoted sister of Phyllis Anne (Hauser) Taliaferro and the late Lt. Col. Harry F. Hauser, Jr., USAF (ret.); also survived by six grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial and Int. private; no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions requested for: St. Thomas More Alum. Assn. Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, and La Salle Academy, 1434 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19122. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, UPPER DARBY, PA (610-449-0300). Online condolences at:
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
