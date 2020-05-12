JACQUELINE (Altaker) CHEIFETZ
CHEIFETZ
JACQUELINE (nee Altaker)
On May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis; loving mother of Craig (Linda Chesterman) Cheifetz and Stuart (Jennifer) Cheifetz; sister of Lois Greenbaum; adored grandmother of Michelle, Erin, Ryan, and Ethan. Private Funeral Services will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Rd., Abington, PA. 19001 or a charity of the donor's choice.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Louis, So sorry for your Loss. Little can be said at this time. My thoughts are with you at this time.

Harry
Harry Mazer
