Louis, So sorry for your Loss. Little can be said at this time. My thoughts are with you at this time.
Harry
CHEIFETZ
JACQUELINE (nee Altaker)
On May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis; loving mother of Craig (Linda Chesterman) Cheifetz and Stuart (Jennifer) Cheifetz; sister of Lois Greenbaum; adored grandmother of Michelle, Erin, Ryan, and Ethan. Private Funeral Services will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 971 Old York Rd., Abington, PA. 19001 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.