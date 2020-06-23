JACQUELINE GENDRAW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JACQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENDRAW
JACQUELINE


age 72, passed June 16th. "Jackie" was a spiritual person who worked as a private duty nurse and neighborhood childcare provider. Jackie was a loving woman who adored family and friends. She was loved by many and always willing to lend a helping hand. A fashionista, with a passion for cooking, laughter and volunteer work, and elephants. Preceded in death by her parent Willie and Elizabeth, sister Daisy, brothers, Henry, and Willie Jr., survived by her son, Maurice, stepson Rasheed, stepdaughter, Delvoura, sisters Olivia and Willa Mae, aunt Mattie Stevens, grandchildren, Feorz, Latrice and Khyla, nieces Danita, Monique, Tanya, and Robin, Jasmine, Ronita, Tonyetta, Alisha, nephews Kevin, Darrell, and David , Brandon, Andrew, Kevin Jr., David Jr. A block party will be held in her honor on June 27, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved