JACQUELINE GENDRAW

age 72, passed June 16th. "Jackie" was a spiritual person who worked as a private duty nurse and neighborhood childcare provider. Jackie was a loving woman who adored family and friends. She was loved by many and always willing to lend a helping hand. A fashionista, with a passion for cooking, laughter and volunteer work, and elephants. Preceded in death by her parent Willie and Elizabeth, sister Daisy, brothers, Henry, and Willie Jr., survived by her son, Maurice, stepson Rasheed, stepdaughter, Delvoura, sisters Olivia and Willa Mae, aunt Mattie Stevens, grandchildren, Feorz, Latrice and Khyla, nieces Danita, Monique, Tanya, and Robin, Jasmine, Ronita, Tonyetta, Alisha, nephews Kevin, Darrell, and David , Brandon, Andrew, Kevin Jr., David Jr. A block party will be held in her honor on June 27, 2020.