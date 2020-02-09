|
|
COLLINS
JACQUELINE ("JACKIE") T.
Age 81 of Churchville, PA died on Feb. 6, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, PA. Born in Oakland, CA, Jackie was life-long resident of the Phila. region and also enjoyed her time in Cape May, NJ. Jackie was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a member of the Oblates of the Precious Blood in Jemez Springs, NM, and she enjoyed crocheting, shopping on QVC, her monthly ladies luncheons, and spending time with her family and friends. Jackie is the daughter of the late William and Marie (Strobel) LaRue and the wife of the late George H. Collins and sister of the late Patrick LaRue. She is the loving mother of Lou (Carol) Mayer, Ed (Trish) Mayer, Jackie (Dan) Kees, her beloved son, the late Jimmy Mayer, and the grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Peter, Ryan, Zach, Megan, Kerri, Phil, Jeffrey, and Dev. She is also survived by her sister, Jean (Bill) McCullough, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as many loving step-children and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to Jackie's Life Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA at 11 A.M. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham, PA. Memorial contributions in Jackie's name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).
To view obituary on line visit: www.swartzgivnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020