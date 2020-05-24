JACQUELINE THERESA (McDermott) HODGES
Passed away on May 21, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Jacqueline was born on August 3, 1937 in Phila., PA. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles, her son, Charles, Jr., her sister, Theresa, and brother, Joseph. She graduated from John W. Hallahan High School in 1955 and worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until her retirement in 2005.
Her survivors are her daughter Cathleen, her daughter Patricia (Fran), her son Bill (Kathleen), and her grandchildren Kristina
(Michael), Charles (Lindsay), Francis, Jr. (Amanda), Andrew, Sean, Joshua, Patrick, Victoria, and Ryan as well as her 3 great grandchildren Michael, Harper, and Kiera. She is also survived by her sisters Sister Patricia McDermott, IHM, and her sister Karen (Thomas). Her favorite hobbies were spending time with her family, being at the family shore house in North Wildwood, traveling with her friends, and gardening. Funeral Services will be announced at a later time. Memorial contribu-tions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.wwwloganfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Philadelphia - Philadelphia
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
