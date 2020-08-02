REED, LSW





Age 77, Social Services Director/Parenting Advocate. Jacquelyn "Jackie" Reed passed away on June 30, 2020. She was born in Alamance County, North Carolina and resided in Philadelphia for decades until her death. Mrs. Reed was a proud graduate of N.C. A&T University and Kent School of Social Work/ University of Louisville, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., participant in the Civil Rights Movement, and a mentor to many area social workers. She constantly opened her home to foster children in need of emergency placement , provided therapy to many adolescents and young parents in crisis. Her love of cooking soulfood for her loved ones, Motown hits, ancestral story-telling, and sharing resources brought joy to many. Mrs. Reed is survived by her daughter: Dr. Monica Chase (Eric); siblings; nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother.