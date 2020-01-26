|
GUEQUIERRE
JACQUES CHARLTON
Age 90, was cleared for depar-ture and "flew West" January 18, 2020, from Seasons Hospice at the Christiana Hospital, Wilmington Delaware, with his daughter, Leci, by his side.
Born in 1929, in Philadelphia, he was the oldest son of Dr. Alice Charlton Guequierre and Dr. Jacques Pierre Guequierre. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his two brothers, Daniel R.C. Guequierre and Dr. Evans C. Guequierre.
After growing up in Wayne, PA and attending the Haverford School, Mercersburg Academy and Radnor High School, Jacques found he loved mechanical things more than school work. His father was all too happy to sign the paper-work to allow him to enlist in the Marine Corps early following his junior year. He enlisted and served two years from 1946-48 as an auto mechanic with the Aircraft Engineering Squadron at MCAS Cherry Point, NC.
After serving in the Marine Corps, Jacques went on to enjoy a career in aviation that included working for Piasecki Helicopter and the Vertol Helicopter Division of Boeing Vertol as a technical field representative. While working for Boeing, he lived in Paris for three years. This enabled him to acquire a good command of the French language, which he enjoyed practicing when given an opportunity.
Following Boeing, Jacques owned his own helicopter charter business in the late 60s and early 70s called, Main Line Helicopters. He is fondly remembered by many for giving rides at birthday parties and flying Santa to various shopping center appearances, as well as helping various local law enforcement agencies before they had their own helicopters.
The need for an easier way to move his two helicopters into the hangar sparked him to invent his trademarked "Helicopter Handler" dollies (landing platforms for skid-type helicopters). The business grew over the years as he made many modifications and improvements. Though he sold the business when he turned 84, it is still going strong today with "Helicopter Handler" dollies being used by various branches of law enforcement, the military, corporations and individual helicopter owners all over the world.
Jacques' love of mechanical things, especially helicopters and cars, followed him all his life. He traded a Lincoln for his first airplane, a BT 13, that he had yet to learn to fly. During his check ride in that airplane, the cotter pin came out of the instructor's control stick, leaving the instructor waving the stick around in the air saying "Get this thing on the ground." Jacques did, and passed his check ride. (CONT.)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020