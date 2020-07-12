BORIE

JAMES A.

On July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Ave Marie (nee Zamichieli) Devoted father of James A., Jr., and Jessica L. Borie. Dear brother of Charles, John, James, Mark (Kim) and the late Richard. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews and his fur babies Petey Parker and Coffee. Relatives and friends are invited to his Rite of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11 AM, in All Saints'Episcopal Church, Torresdale, 9601 Frankford Avenue Phila 19114, where his viewing will begin at 9:30 AM. Int. Washington Crossing National Cem on Thursday at 930 A.M.

McELVARR FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store