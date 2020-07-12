1/
JAMES A. BORIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BORIE
JAMES A.
On July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Ave Marie (nee Zamichieli) Devoted father of James A., Jr., and Jessica L. Borie. Dear brother of Charles, John, James, Mark (Kim) and the late Richard. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews and his fur babies Petey Parker and Coffee. Relatives and friends are invited to his Rite of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11 AM, in All Saints'Episcopal Church, Torresdale, 9601 Frankford Avenue Phila 19114, where his viewing will begin at 9:30 AM. Int. Washington Crossing National Cem on Thursday at 930 A.M.
McELVARR FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McElvarr Funeral Homes
1415-17 E Susquehanna Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 739-1473
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McElvarr Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved