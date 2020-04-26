|
FRANKLIN
JAMES A., SR.
76 of Philadelphia passed away on April 23, 2020. Beloved companion of Judy Walsh. Loving father of James A. Franklin, Jr., Andrew C. Franklin and his wife Peggy. Grandfather of Angela, Andrew Jr., Sarah, Jessica and Sean. Great-grandfather of Mia. Dear
brother of Charles Franklin. Jim "Chief" Franklin enjoyed traveling, loved watching Jeopardy (amazing how many answers he knew), watching Sunday football and had the chance to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl, drinking with friends at the local bars and spending time with his family. Services are private. Life Celebration Services entrusted to JOHN F. GIVNISH of Academy Road.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020