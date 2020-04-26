Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FRANKLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES A. FRANKLIN Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES A. FRANKLIN Sr. Notice
FRANKLIN
JAMES A., SR.


76 of Philadelphia passed away on April 23, 2020. Beloved companion of Judy Walsh. Loving father of James A. Franklin, Jr., Andrew C. Franklin and his wife Peggy. Grandfather of Angela, Andrew Jr., Sarah, Jessica and Sean. Great-grandfather of Mia. Dear
brother of Charles Franklin. Jim "Chief" Franklin enjoyed traveling, loved watching Jeopardy (amazing how many answers he knew), watching Sunday football and had the chance to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl, drinking with friends at the local bars and spending time with his family. Services are private. Life Celebration Services entrusted to JOHN F. GIVNISH of Academy Road.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -