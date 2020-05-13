MYERS
JAMES A.
Age 88, of Havertown, PA, on May 7, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1932, he was the son of the late James A., Sr. and Margaret (nee Klumpp) Myers. James served honorably in the US Air Force. He became a Philadelphia police officer in 1957 and spent most of his career as a detective. After 20 years he left the PPD as a lieutenant in homicide to become Chief of Police of Haverford Township until retiring in 1985. Retirement allowed him time to ride his motorcycle, play tennis, attend baseball games and most of all, enjoy his family and friends.
Beloved husband of Florence M. (nee Dingfelder) Myers; loving father of Marie Marshall (John), Kenneth Myers (Karen), John Mahan (Ann), Stephen Mahan (Cathy), and the late Greg Mahan; dear brother of Barbara Hulmes (the late Ed); also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 5 Christy Dr., Chadds Ford, PA 19317, or to The Residences of Glen Riddle, 263 Glen Riddle Rd., Media, PA 19063, would be appreciated. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.