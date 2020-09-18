THE REVEREND JAMES ARMSTRONG, JR. D.D. 89, died peacefully on September 6, 2020. Born on June 13, 1931, in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA, to Ella and James A. Trimble, Jim spent his adult life in service to others as a minister in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania. In 1956, he married Nadine Canfield, with whom he had three beloved children, Martin, Emile and Philip. After Nadine's death, Jim found love a second time, marrying Gail (Hutchison) in December 1996. Jim's long career stretched throughout the Philadelphia region and into Maine. Ordained a priest in 1957, Jim served as an associate minister at Grace Church, Mt. Airy and then Church of the Redemption in Southampton. He became chaplain at Episcopal Academy in 1963 and in 1978 was called to be the 18th rector of Christ Church Philadelphia. After retiring in 1998, Jim continued to lead parishes in an interim capacity. Jim also served for 51 years as the July rector at St. Christopher's-by-the-Sea in Winter Harbor, Maine. Jim's greatest joy was his work with students at EA, where his teaching, preaching, and wise counsel helped form a generation of young people. Known for his humility, sharp mind and love of history, Jim delighted in reading biographies, watching his beloved Phillies and Eagles, flying kites with his grandchildren and crazy Irish Setters in Maine, tending his community garden off South Street, finishing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, living in Cambridge, England with Nadine while on sabbaticals, and traveling the world with Gail. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Nadine, and his children, Emile and Philip. He is survived by his wife, Gail, and son, Martin, daughters-in-law, Jennifer Trimble and Colette de Marneffe, and grandchildren James Thomas (JT), Isabelle, Elias, Delia, and Shane, who will miss him dearly, as will Gail's daughters, Suzanne Biemiller (Rob MacRae) and Sarah Biemiller (Mark Alexander) and their daughters Caroline and Jane MacRae and Sophie Alexander. A public Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held when health conditions permit. Donations may be made in Jim's honor to the Episcopal Academy Scholarship Fund, the Christ Church Preservation Trust and Episcopal Community Services.



