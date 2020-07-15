ADAMS





Age 77, of Newtown Square, and formerly of Malvern, passed away on July 11th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Bonanno). Survived by his loving children James B. Adams, Jr. and Jennifer Adams; dear brother in law of Lisa Prinzo, Joseph Bonanno and Stephanie Basso.After graduating Gettysburg College and serving in the Army as a first lieutenant, he had successful careers at both Scott Paper Company and Sunoco. In his retirement, James' passion was volunteering at the Colonial Plantation at Ridley Creek State Park, where he was the former president, and spent countless hours raising funds to ensure the longevity of the Plantation. He also enjoyed many travels around the globe and spending time at his second home in Avalon, NJ with his family.Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service on Friday, 11:00 A.M., at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA 19355.In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Colonial Plantation at Ridley Creek State Park, 3900 N. Sandy Flash Dr, Newtown Square, PA 19073 would be appreciated.

