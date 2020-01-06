|
|
BURNS
JAMES
75, passed away on January 4, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. Beloved husband of Martha, father of Dan and Doug, and brother of Steve, Jim was devoted to his family and always made clear through words and actions that they were the top priority in his life. Loving and wholeheartedly supportive, Jim also embraced his daughters-in-law Hillary and Julie, step-children Julie Kimber (and husband Mike) and Asher Nichols (and wife Susan), and all 10 of his grandchildren - Adam, Rachel, Logan, Justin, Will, Esme, Molly, Charlotte, Lizzie and Alex. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Mitchell Burns, and his sister, Gail (Pelletier). Born and raised in Portland, Maine, Jim graduated from Tufts University and New York University Law School and then settled with his wife Marcy in the Philadelphia area where he lived in Wyncote and raised his family. Jim practiced law, for many years as a partner in the Real Estate Department at the law firm of Wolf Block Schorr and Solis-Cohen, completing his career as Senior Counsel at the law firm Cozen O'Connor. Jim was a Philadelphia Lawyer in the finest sense of that phrase. He was a true counselor to his many clients, whether individual real estate developers or Fortune 500 investors and bankers. All valued and relied upon his superb judgment and legal skills. Jim's most significant professional legacy, however, is that of mentor and friend to younger generations of real estate attorneys with whom he worked. They remember and will never forget how their lives, both professional and personal, have been touched by him. During a trip to Maine in 1998, Jim met his future wife Martha and eventually moved back to Maine for the last two decades of his life. Always an avid gardener and appreciator of nature, Jim eagerly immersed himself in all that he loved of his native state, from lobstering to skiing, snowshoeing to long walks along the coast. Jim loved life in South Freeport and made many friends that he truly cherished. Jim's other special place was his condominium on Maine's Grand Beach, where he and his family shared so many special moments that will forever be indelible memories. Jim served from 2005-2008 as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for The Cedars in Portland. A Memorial Service will be held on January 7 at Temple Beth El in Portland at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Temple Beth El Memorial Park. A shiva will follow at his home in South Freeport. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in honor of Jim to The Cedars (www.thecedarsportland.org/giving/donate-now/;), The Cedars Development Office, 630 Ocean Avenue, Portland, ME 04103; to the , Maine Chapter (www.alz.org); or to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020