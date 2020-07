FRISBY





85, of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Meadowbrook, PA passed away on July 17, 2020. Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, E. Carol Frisby (nee Young) of Ocean City, NJ, two children, Elizabeth Ann Frisby of Ocean City, NJ, James C. Frisby, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, five grandchildren, John D. Rogalsky, Laura Rogalsky, Joshua Rogalsky, James B. Frisby, Evan Frisby, one great grandchild Madalyn Rogalsky. Friends may visit at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ on Friday July 24, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. Covid19 restrictions with social distancing will be in effect. HisFuneral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Burial will be private. For Condolences and information visit: