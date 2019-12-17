|
|
McDEVITT
JAMES C., SR.
83, of Glenmoore, PA, on December 14, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (nee Hartman) McDevitt; loving father of James C. McDevitt (Doreen), Thomas F. McDevitt, Michael P. McDevitt (Heather), Janice A. Shenberger (Charles), and Penny Kubin (Nicholas); caring grandfather of 15 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children; dear brother of Nancy O'Donoghue (Joe), Marie Savinese, Bernadette McClean (Tom), Betty Devinney, the late Thomas McDevitt, and the late Rosie McWilliams.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6 - 9 P.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, and 8:30-10:15 A.M. Thursday at St. Elizabeth's Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Coatesville VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd., Coatesville, PA 19320, would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019