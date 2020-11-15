Passed away on November 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, Cliff was the son of the late John and Louise Goane McPhillips, and brother to the late Mickey and Thomas. He studied at Niagara University and the University of Notre Dame, and was a lifelong fan of the Fighting Irish. Cliff married Marianne Keenan at St. Anthanasius Church in 1968 and had three children - Patrick (Jill), Shannon (Dan) and Kara. While Cliff will be greatly missed, we take great comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved Mare who passed in June. Cliff loved spending time with his family, including his eight grandchildren, and lifelong friends from West Oak Lane. Fondly remembered as a gentle giant, Cliff greeted everyone with a smile and was loved by all. There will be a private mass for the family this week. Once it is safe for us to gather again, there will be a memorial service for both Cliff and Mare. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Sea Isle City Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 194, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. www.lifecelebration.com