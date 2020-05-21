SHUTE
JAMES D. , JR.
95, a longtime resident of Malvern, PA, and native of Belmont, MA, passed away on May 16, 2020. Jim served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shangri-La (CV-38) aircraft carrier in WWII. After graduating from Dartmouth College, he had a long career in the steel industry, including over 30 years with Republic Steel. He and his family moved to the Philadelphia area in 1972. He loved to golf and was a member at Aronimink Golf Club. He coached the Philadelphia Little Flyers and Conestoga High School hockey teams, and founded the Philadelphia Hockey Training School to encourage youth hockey in the region. He supported his children's pursuits in hockey, equestrian, golf and rugby. Jim most enjoyed spend-ing time with his family, friends and pets on the back patio.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary L. Shute, and their three children: James D. Shute III, Sara E. Shute, and Stephen F. Shute. He will be missed by all. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no immediate funeral. Plans are to inter him in Belmont, MA, with a memorial service near Phila-delphia at a time to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foun-dation at www.sniderhockey.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.