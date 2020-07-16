1/1
JAMES DENNIS BRETT
BRETT
JAMES DENNIS


78, of West Chester, PA on July 13, 2020. Loving husband of Carol Ann (nee Colgan) Brett, to whom he was married for 49 years; proud dad of Maria L. Mooney (Joe) and Kate E. Brett Miller (Jason), as well as James Peter Brett, who predeceased his father; caring grandfather of Vincent, Peter, Caroline, and Claire; dear brother of Carole Kornsey. Senior Vice President for Girard Bank, and served proudly in the US Air Force.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11 A.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at SS Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Salvation Army. https://pa.salvation
army.org/westchester/.
Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences

www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
