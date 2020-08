JAMES DOLLARD

DOLLARD





Originally of Phila., passed away on August 19th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of, his first wife, the late Theresa, and of, his current wife, Madeline; devoted father of Theresa Ragsdale, James (Rose Mary), Joseph, and Denis (Kim); loving step-father of Nadine (Daniel) Pierson, Nickolas (Sharon) Pfendner, Christopher (Jill) Pfendner; beloved grandfather of 21 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Jim will also be greatly missed by many extended family and close friends. Jim is predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Alice Dollard, and his siblings Kathleen, John, Lawrence, and Mary.Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Cape May Seniors, and the Sons of Italy. Jim retired from SEPTA after a 34-year career as a Bus Driver.Family and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration on Tuesday, August 25th from 10 - 11 A.M. at St. Anselm's Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd, Phila., PA 19154. A funeral mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the B+ Foundation, fight for a world without childhood cancer, at www.beposfdn.org/donate

