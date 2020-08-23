JAMES DOLLARD

1/1
Originally of Phila., passed away on August 19th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of, his first wife, the late Theresa, and of, his current wife, Madeline; devoted father of Theresa Ragsdale, James (Rose Mary), Joseph, and Denis (Kim); loving step-father of Nadine (Daniel) Pierson, Nickolas (Sharon) Pfendner, Christopher (Jill) Pfendner; beloved grandfather of 21 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Jim will also be greatly missed by many extended family and close friends. Jim is predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Alice Dollard, and his siblings Kathleen, John, Lawrence, and Mary.