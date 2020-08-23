1/1
JAMES DOLLARD
DOLLARD
JAMES THOMAS


Originally of Phila., passed away on August 19th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of, his first wife, the late Theresa, and of, his current wife, Madeline; devoted father of Theresa Ragsdale, James (Rose Mary), Joseph, and Denis (Kim); loving step-father of Nadine (Daniel) Pierson, Nickolas (Sharon) Pfendner, Christopher (Jill) Pfendner; beloved grandfather of 21 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Jim will also be greatly missed by many extended family and close friends. Jim is predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Alice Dollard, and his siblings Kathleen, John, Lawrence, and Mary.
Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Cape May Seniors, and the Sons of Italy. Jim retired from SEPTA after a 34-year career as a Bus Driver.
Family and friends are invited to Jim's Life Celebration on Tuesday, August 25th from 10 - 11 A.M. at St. Anselm's Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd, Phila., PA 19154. A funeral mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the B+ Foundation, fight for a world without childhood cancer, at www.beposfdn.org/donate.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anselm's Church
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anselm's Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 23, 2020
Great guy , great operator. He will be missed at our retirement meetings. RIP Jimbo .
Robert Easley
Coworker
August 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Condolences From Tom & Linda DeAngelo
Tom DeAngelo
Friend
August 22, 2020
I worked with him for many years, he was a Great guy.
Tony Morris
Coworker
August 22, 2020
A good guy and a good husband. God bless
Ed Chadrow
Friend
