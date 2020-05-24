GROSSI
JAMES E. "JIMMY"
passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Guida Iafolla Grossi. Loving father to Pamela Hembree (Jim) and grandfather to Austin (fiancé Amanda Moore) and Christian Hembree. James' funeral mass and interment will be handled privately by the family. Contributions in James' name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.www.Fluehr.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.