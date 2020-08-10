HAYNESAugust 8, 2020. Devoted father of Jimmy, Johnny, Margie, Walter, Barbara, Katherine and the late Michael. Loving Pop of 26 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Dear brother of Loretta, Florence, Ron, and the late Ethel, Chris, and Catherine; also survived by his former spouses Maggie and Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:45 AMfollowed by his Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment -Greenmount Cemetery.

