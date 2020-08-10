1/
JAMES E. HAYNES
1941 - 2020
HAYNES
JAMES E.
August 8, 2020. Devoted father of Jimmy, Johnny, Margie, Walter, Barbara, Katherine and the late Michael. Loving Pop of 26 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Dear brother of Loretta, Florence, Ron, and the late Ethel, Chris, and Catherine; also survived by his former spouses Maggie and Barbara. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment -Greenmount Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
May he rest in paradise
Ginny Clegg
Friend
August 9, 2020
Dad,
You were my saving grace, my forever hero! No matter what we ever went through we knew our bond was for forever! I’m going to miss u more then words could ever express, I hope ur dancing in the sky! xoxo
Barbara Haynes
Daughter
