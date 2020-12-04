Age 97, of Lansdale, PA. On December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane (Durrick) McKeever. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Fighter Pilot and retired after 20 years of service. He loved aviation and flew business aircraft post Navy. Beloved father of Wendy Broomell, Jay McKeever, Jeff McKeever, Mary Jane McKeever. Grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 12. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Supplee Presbyterian Church. Entombment in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. Donations may be made to Supplee Presbyterian Church, 855 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Arrangements made with the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken. ciavarellifuneralhomes.com