1/
James E. McKeever
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 97, of Lansdale, PA. On December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane (Durrick) McKeever. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Fighter Pilot and retired after 20 years of service. He loved aviation and flew business aircraft post Navy. Beloved father of Wendy Broomell, Jay McKeever, Jeff McKeever, Mary Jane McKeever. Grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 12. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Supplee Presbyterian Church. Entombment in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. Donations may be made to Supplee Presbyterian Church, 855 Welsh Road, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Arrangements made with the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken. ciavarellifuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
951 E Butler Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved