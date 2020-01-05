|
McCROSSEN
JAMES F., III
Age 68 passed away peacefully on Thursday January 2, 2020 after a brief illness at Abington Hospital. Jim was born on Feb. 25th, 1951 to the late Teresa Finegan and James F. McCrossen Jr. Jim was a long time, avid Philadelphia sports fan who loved high school sports and music. Most of all, Jimmy was a dedicated fan of the Phillies and his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.
Jim is survived by brothers Larry and Eddie (Kim), sister Jane (Allan) and he is prede-ceased by his brother Tom (Donna). He is also survived by a nephew and several nieces.
A private family celebration of life will be held for Jim at a later date. In lieu of flowers Jim had but one wish, he asked that you say a prayer and root like hell for the Eagles to win the Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon. As only Jim could scream, "Go EAGLES!"
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020