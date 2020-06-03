NOONE

JAMES F., MD

Jim was born on May 24, 1947 in South Philadelphia to James and Marie (Robbins) Noone. His sister Nancy was born four years later while the family lived at North Fifth Street in the Olney section of Philadel-phia. They relocated to Levis Road, in the Melrose Park neighborhood of Cheltenham in 1957. Jim graduated from Saint Joseph Elementary School in 1961. Highlights of his early years included playing Little League at Sonny McGwire field, football with the Cheltenham Jayvees, caddying at Melrose Country Club, and playing basketball for St. Joe's and later at Sturgis Park. Many of his lifelong friends were classmates and neighborhood friends from Cheltenham.

Jim graduated from Cardinal Dougherty (1965), LaSalle University (B.S., 1969), Saint Louis University School of Medicine (M.D., 1973) and Georgetown University School of Medicine (1976). In his Junior year of Medical School, Jim met Mary Hussey of Goshen, IN. Jim and Mary wed on May 8, 1976 then moved to Panther Road in Rydal, Pa where Jim joined the Anesthesia Department of Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Jim has served as Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology at Holy Redeemer Hospital since 1989. Outside of the hospital, he was a highly regarded medical malpractice expert witness. He held many positions of leadership in and out of the medical community, including: President of Philadel-phia Society of Anesthesiologists, President of Pennsylvania Society of Anesthesiologists, Member of the House of Delegates of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Trustee at LaSalle College High School and President of The Men of LaSalle, among others.

Jim and Mary raised four sons in Rydal, Pa. Both parents were active in their children's education at Ancillae-Assumpta Academy and LaSalle High School.

Family highlights include 25 consecutive years of weekend trips to watch football or lacrosse games where Jim could be found sitting at the 50-yard line, summers in Ocean City where Jim was an avid boat enthusiast, Nights in Venice parties, long bike rides with Mary, family vacations, backyard football, and long talks about the importance of personal drive over innate intelligence. Jim is remembered for his compassion towards all living things, his quick wit and sarcasm, and for having not missed a day of work for sickness in 44 years.

At the time of his passing, his loving relationship with Mary shined as bright as it had in 1976. Jim was proud of his sons and even prouder to be called "Pop-Pop" by his 3 grand-children.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and his mother, Marie. He is survived by his wife Mary, his four children, Jimmy (Rachel), Kevin, Brian (Kerry), and Michael, his sister Nancy, and grandchildren Jimmy, Mary, and Emilia.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 7 to 9 P.M. at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd, Phila., PA 19111. A private funeral mass and service will be held at Holy Redeemer Provinciliate Chapel on Friday, June 5th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store