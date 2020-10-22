1/1
JAMES F. ROBSON
On Oct. 19 2020, of Frankford. Survived by his nephew Richard B. Robson, III, nieces Dorothy Robson and Sherry States, grand niece Brooke Robson, grand nephew Dylan Hatfield and cousin Robert Carwithen. Jim was predeceased in death by his brother Richard Robson, Jr. Jim will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat. Oct. 24th from 8 to 10 A.M. and Service 10 A.M. at SCHOBERT FUNERAL HOME, 1677 Harrison St. Interment Cedar Hill Cem.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Schobert Funeral Home
OCT
24
Service
10:00 AM
Schobert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schobert Funeral Home
1677 Harrison Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-743-2727
