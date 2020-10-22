JAMES F. ROBSON

On Oct. 19 2020, of Frankford. Survived by his nephew Richard B. Robson, III, nieces Dorothy Robson and Sherry States, grand niece Brooke Robson, grand nephew Dylan Hatfield and cousin Robert Carwithen. Jim was predeceased in death by his brother Richard Robson, Jr. Jim will be greatly missed by his extended family, friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat. Oct. 24th from 8 to 10 A.M. and Service 10 A.M. at SCHOBERT FUNERAL HOME, 1677 Harrison St. Interment Cedar Hill Cem.