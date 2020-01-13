|
|
SR. JAMES FRANCES
McGLASHEN, OSF
On January 8, 2020 of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Wed. January 15, 2020, 11 A.M. at Assisi House 600 Red Hill Rd Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Wed. 9:30 A.M. followed by her visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020