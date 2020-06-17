JAMES G. MCMANUS Sr.
MCMANUS
JAMES G. SR.


Age 78, passed peacefully on June 13, 2020., of Wilmington DE, form-erly of Havertown and Ardmore PA. Beloved husband of Rosemary A. McManus (nee O'Donnell); loving father of James (Lisa) McManus Jr., Monica (Michael) Boyer, Jacqueline (Daryl) Wright and Meghann (Nathan) Quirk. Dear grandfather of James Gray McManus, Sofia and Daniel Boyer, Wesley and Kyle Wright, and Aidan Quirk. Dear brother of the late Rev. William McManus, OFM, Francis Sr., Charles, William and John McManus; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Friday June 19, 2020 1 P.M. at St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. (live broadcast at facebook.com/saint-denis-church-1109742115732597/) Interment St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th St., Willmington, DE 19801-3209.
www.ministryofcaring.org

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0300




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
