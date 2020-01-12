|
|
PADDEN
JAMES G.
On Jan. 5, 2020. A Proud WWII Veteran. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann (nee Tobin), cherished father of Lorraine and Chad Christ, loving grandfather of Lauren, McKenzie, Delaney and Madison. Loving son of the late Elizabeth and Edward, dear brother of the late Teddy, Richard and Margaret McNeeley. Loving brother-in-law of James, Kathleen, Helen and the late Frank Tobin Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. where the family will receive after 9 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
