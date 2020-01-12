Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foley Funeral Home
1132 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
215-342-7380
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PADDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES G. PADDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES G. PADDEN Notice
PADDEN
JAMES G.
On Jan. 5, 2020. A Proud WWII Veteran. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann (nee Tobin), cherished father of Lorraine and Chad Christ, loving grandfather of Lauren, McKenzie, Delaney and Madison. Loving son of the late Elizabeth and Edward, dear brother of the late Teddy, Richard and Margaret McNeeley. Loving brother-in-law of James, Kathleen, Helen and the late Frank Tobin Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. where the family will receive after 9 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at
foleyfuneralhome.org

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -